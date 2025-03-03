Attentive readers frequently asked about an anomaly in heatmaps of German age-specific mortality rates (risks), a sharp contrast edge running diagonally through the diagram in the upper half, as shown in Fig. 1, 2.

Fig. 1: Annual German risk, x-axis: year, y-axis: age, data from Destatis on FOI-Request by M. Barz.

Fig. 2: German annal risk by age in 2011, y-axis log-scaled.

In epidemiology, a genuine cohort effect (to be distinguished from a mere artifact) occurs when a temporary influence leads to a changed risk later in life. Some examples are discussed in detail here. The arrow in Fig. 1 indicates the clearest cohort effect as a pair of neighbored deviations with opposite signs, marking a diagonal pattern due to the progression of time. In a sense, one seems to be increased at the expense of the other, although the true risk remains unchanged. I guess this is the kind of cohort effect, i. e. an artifact that we are dealing with here.

A full retrace of the actual processes would require fine-grained data on births within the years, but only annual totals are available. A general explanation would be a measurement error due to signal sampling below the Nyquist frequency, i. e. the minimum sampling rate required to detect an oscillation. Since this may be correct, but somewhat unsatisfying, I will dig deeper into the matter.

With regard to the affected age groups, it seems to be related to the end of WW2 in 1945. However, things are a bit more complicated. For example, the marked edge in 2011 represents the 64/65-year-olds, but these were born in 1946/47, when the birth rate had already increased (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3: German population at 1950-12-31, x-axis: year of birth.

The heatmap above is generated from a variable called q_x, which is a yearly determined risk at age x. Destatis explains its actuarial methods in this paper. I will spare you the exact methodology here, but I have to stress that q_x can only be measured approximately. Destatis points out that a key assumption of this approach is constant death figures within the years. If birth rates change, this assumption is violated. An error occurs and propagates into later life.

Well, confusing. Let’s feed the story with some historical knowledge about certain circumstances at the end of WW2. As the war progressed, more and more men were drafted into the army, died in battles or became prisoners of war, unable to father children. Many pregnancies were interrupted by the chaos of defeat -displacement of millions, food shortages etc. This development must have reached its peak when WW2 in Europe ended on 1945-05-08. The men later returned to their wives and reproduction could continue. Maybe the minimum number of births actually occurred in early 1946 rather than 1945.

If changes in the number of births are a possible cause, it would be constructive to relate later deaths directly to the birth trend rather than to the population. In this way, we avoid a nasty assignment problem: The deaths at any age always come from two (!) birth years.

A thought experiment will put more flesh on the bones. Imagine monthly birth figures in the year 2000. In January 2001, some of them die, and with an inaccuracy of one month, they are all aged 0. In February 2001, some of the next group die, also aged 0 but born one month later and therefore - from the perspective of a later point in time - belonging to a younger age cohort. And so on. We can perform the same algorithm in a later year, e. g. in January 2021 with the same individuals. They are then aged 20 and subject to a different section of the risk-age function. We then have to make a compromise in terms of accuracy. The total number has slightly fallen, but the proportions persist.

I will try to simulate the pattern in Fig. 2 by a hypothetical model that represents a section of the monthly time series of births with regard to later deaths. Within an epoch of 96 months, various birth figures are created, which are exposed to a “true” risk-age function. The true risk rises with the age by 10% p. a., which is a realistic assumption at age > 30. From the 13th month onwards, the deaths of the previous 12 months are calculated from the birth figures and the corresponding risks. This ensures that the deaths counted in a month are in the same age year.

We start the algorithm when the annual risk reaches 1% and let it run for 7 years. Because the deaths move along the time axis, their age decreases by one month with each step. The corresponding values from the risk-age function must therefore move with them. Finally, the risk is measured on an annual time basis by dividing the deaths of each full year by the population as the sum of the corresponding births. These measured risks result in an annual risk-age function and can be compared with the true risk-age function.

If some guys appreciate formulas more than descriptions, here are the modeling ones.

\(d_i = \sum_{13\leq i\leq 96 \atop j=i-12}^{i-1} r_j b_j\)

\(q_x = \frac{ \sum_{1\leq x\leq 7, i=12x+1}^{12x+12} d_i }{ \sum_{1\leq x\leq 7, i=12x+1}^{12x+12} b_i }\)

r is the true monthly risk, b the birth figures, d the dead and q the measured annual risk. Indices are named i, j, x.

With constant birth figures, the annual measure must reproduce the true risk-age function, resulting in a straight on a log-scaled y-axis (bottom-right in Fig. 4).

Fig. 4: Simulation of artifacts in monthly time-resolution over 8 years, top-left: constant birth rates, top-right: risk-age function, bottom-left: deaths, bottom-right: annually measured risk-age function (log-scaled y-axis).

A positive rectangular signal results in the pattern of Fig. 2, i. e. a positive aberration of the younger age cohort followed by a negative aberration of the older age cohort (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5: Simulation of artifacts in monthly time-resolution over 8 years, top-left: positive rectangular signal in birth rates, top-right: risk-age function, bottom-left: deaths, bottom-right: annually measured risk-age function (log-scaled y-axis).

The same result is obtained if a negative rectangular signal in births is switched before the positive (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6: Simulation of artifacts in monthly time-resolution over 8 years, top-left: negative followed by positive rectangular in birth rates, top-right: risk-age function, bottom-left: deaths, bottom-right: annually measured risk-age function (log-scaled y-axis).

A single negative rectangular signal in births also produces an artifact, but the aberrations appear inverted (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7: Simulation of artifacts in monthly time-resolution over 8 years, top-left: negative rectangular in birth rates, top-right: risk-age function, bottom-left: deaths, bottom-right: annually measured risk-age function (log-scaled y-axis).

Although all of these example signals take place within a single year, they have an impact on two age year cohorts. We also learn that a positive rectangular signal of the birth rate is a sufficient condition, while a negative rectangular signal inverts the artifact.

The most likely explanation according to these simulation results as well as the described historical circumstances is that there was a temporary increase in the birth figures in 1946. (Note the similar diagonal patterns at other turning points, i. e. birth years 1933-1934 and 1918-1919.)

Multiple positive step functions, distributed over more than one year, leave a trough in the risk-age function (Fig. 8). For negative steps, the sign would be inverted (not shown here).

Fig. 8: Simulation of artifacts in monthly time-resolution over 8 years, top-left: positive step functions in birth rates, top-right: risk-age function, bottom-left: deaths, bottom-right: annually measured risk-age function (log-scaled y-axis).

Multi-year processes can also be seen in the heatmap. They probably explain, for example, the patterns of birth cohorts before and after 1940. The broad, wandering patterns are therefore probably not a genuine cohort effect either.

Using a simulation, it can be demonstrated that a true risk-age function is subject to multiple distortions when measured annually. Several signal categories of change in birth figures are affected, both intra-annual and multi-year changes. With regard to the structure of the population pyramid, changes are even the rule. Consequently, the lifetables also must contain numerous errors. Fortunately, however, these errors mostly cancel each other out when life expectancy or age-standardized mortality rates are derived from them.