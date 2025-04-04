Recently, I stumbled over an epidemiological metric called Potential Years of Life Loss, PYLL. While mortality rate and life expectancy predominantly depend on the many deaths of the old, PYLL evaluates the risk of the younger. To distinguish the younger from the elderly in this sense, usually a constant reference age that corresponds roughly to the life expectancy is chosen at an annual time base. To assess trajectories within the years, I used weekly data from Germany. Some solid arguments can be obtained this way. In particular, seasonal excess mortality and C19 deaths can largely be ruled out as confounders, as they have virtually no impact in the younger age classes.

In general, all deaths at an age before reaching the reference age contribute to the PYLL, with the difference in years they would normally have lived on from a statistical perspective. The contribution of the deceased above the reference age is set to zero by definition. As a major change, I chose the life expectancy for each individual week instead of a constant reference age. This measure dampens the seasonal component of the signal. To exclude influences of the changing age structure over time, a standardization to the population of end 2019 is implemented.

The course of PYLL since 2000 shows a negative long-term trend, reflecting the declining mortality risks of younger cohorts in recent decades. In 2021, contrary to the trend, an unusually steep and high increase occurred. The values remained above the expected levels until 2024 (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1: German PYLL since 2000, unit: weekly gross lifetime lost in person years, centered moving average over 52 weeks (MA52, red).

The development of life expectancy showed roughly a mirror image, but includes a notably seasonality (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2: Weekly German life expectancy, unit: years, long-term trend (blue), centered MA52 (black).

After this general overview, we will take a closer look at the striking development after 2020 (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3: Excerpt of Fig. 1, arrows marking two peaks in 2021.

Beside the significant slope, two peaks appeared in 2021 as an interesting detail. The first reached levels not seen for over 10 years (Fig. 1). The informed observer may suspect some parallelism to the C19 vaccinations. The further spread time scale turns the peaks into waves and the addition of the time course of the doses injected confirms the parallelism (Fig. 4). The vaccination were possibly causal for the years lost, i.e. additional deaths of the younger.

Fig. 4: PYLL and C19-vaccinations (Dose 1 and Dose 3, not to scale, data from ECDC)

The vaccination supporters usually counter a possible causal relationship with the vaccination campaign with two arguments: first, the increased death rates in winter, and second, the so-called C19 deaths. Who is right? We need to argue carefully.

Let’s first consider the seasonal argument. During the winter months, life expectancy declines due to the seasonality of death rates. Since the seasonal component increases with age, the waves are mainly driven by the elderly, but these are excluded from PYLL. What happens to the PYLL during strong influenza waves can be seen, for example, in 2018. Although the life expectancy plummeted record-breaking, only a normal, slight wave remained in the PYLL signal. The observed waves in 2021 had a different quality, and are therefore unlikely to be explained by seasonality effects.

The same applies to the C19 deaths, whose average age was clearly above the mean age of death. An additional amount of C19 deaths is an unlikely explanation for the increase in 2021 for the same reasons as the seasonal argument, namely the exclusion of persons above the reference age in the PYLL while at the same time life expectancy is reduced due to the more frequent deaths of the elderly.

What argument remains to rule out C19 vaccinations as the cause? If you have one, please tell in the comments.

Finally, we can extend the argument to the elderly. While C-19 vaccinations as a main factor is a highly likely explanation for the young, an important role in the excess mortality of the elderly must be envisaged also, because there is no plausible explanation for a side effect limited to certain age groups.