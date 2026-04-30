Demographic Data Analysis

Demographic Data Analysis

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HaJo Kremer's avatar
HaJo Kremer
7d

Thank you very much!

A useful analysis in clinical research is the center-treatment-interaction, in epidemiology the test on heterogenity. If nonsignificant it tells: Go ahead with the planned analyses, e.g. active vs. placebo. If significant, it tells: You have a problem, i.e. some centers (or here countries) behave very different from others, i.e. high heterogenity; hence the average outcome might not be reliable, but confounded by important factors that worked almost only in few centers or countries..

I would assume that you got significant heterogenity with EU19 based on your observations with Spain and Belgium (maybe some more) on the one hand and Germany (maybe some other) on the other hand.

Meaning: I would hesitate to conclude or speculate too much based the EU19 figures. If you have heterogenity, then you have different triggers.

BTW: Isn't it that your AAD estimates are rather a difference (to what?) than a true mean for age at death?

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1 reply by Ulf Lorré
henjin's avatar
henjin
8d

I think the reason why the average age of death was reduced in 2021 is because unvaccinated people had higher COVID ASMR than vaccinated people, and unvaccinated people were younger than vaccinated people: https://x.com/henjin256/status/2037389985716838567, https://sars2.net/rootclaim3.html#Comparison_of_COVID_deaths_in_2022_relative_to_2021_by_Spiro_Pantazatos. By 2022 many unvaccinated people had acquired natural immunity, so the ratio of COVID ASMR between unvaccinated and vaccinated people became lower than in 2021: https://x.com/henjin256/status/2037292902112432178.

When I used the newer Czech record-level dataset to calculate an age-normalized COVID hospitalization rate, and I divided the unvaccinated rate by the vaccinated rate, the ratio went down from about 10 in mid-2021 to about 2 by late 2022: https://sars2.net/rootclaim5.html#Observed_to_expected_hospitalization_rate_in_Czech_data.

In the CDC dataset that shows weekly COVID cases and deaths by age group and vaccination status, the ratio between unvaccinated and vaccinated CFR was also higher in 2021 than 2022 (after adjusting or stratifying for age): https://sars2.net/rootclaim.html#CFR_in_the_United_States_2c.

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