In a previous article on life years lost (PYLL) in Germany, I described a suspicious pattern in 2021 that suggested an unusually high proportion of young people among the deceased. Now, age-specific mortality data from across Europe have been analyzed. The target variables used were total deaths and mean age at death (AAD). One challenge was making the time series comparable, as the different countries vary considerably in mean, trend, seasonality, and dispersion.

Methods

The dataset “estat_demo_r_mwk_10.tsv” from the European statistical office Eurostat was used. It contains weekly data on mortality figures in 10-year age cohorts. Countries with missing data for the period 2010 to 2024 were removed. The following 19 countries remained: AT, BE, BG, CH, CZ, DE, EE, ES, HR, HU, LT, LV, NL, NO, PL, PT, SE, SI, SK.

From this data, the two target variables mentioned above were calculated weekly for each country, and seasonal and trend components were removed using STL decomposition. Variance stabilization was performed using Box-Cox transformation. Finally, the signals were scaled to the unit of one standard deviation σ (z-score).

Results

The graphs for each country are available as PDF here:

Collection EU19 Estat 180KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A general correlation becomes clear from the weekly averages across all 19 countries. Normally, the average age at death increases during waves of mortality and vice versa. A correlation analysis over the period 2010-2020 shows a significant, positive correlation between death rates and AAD with r=0.82, CI95%=[0.79, 0.84]. This is also clearly visible in the graph, except in the highlighted year 2021, where the two curves diverge significantly (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1: Time series of the mean z-scores of deaths (green) and mean age at death (AAD, red) from 19 European countries.

The one-sample t-test of the mean annual deaths for 2020, 2021 and 2022 for deviations from zero yields deviations that all meet the significance condition p < 0.05 (Tab. 1).

value CI-lo CI-hi p-score deaths 2020 0.60 0.37 0.84 4.03e-05 deaths 2021 1.03 0.64 1.42 2.71e-05 deaths 2022 0.70 0.60 0.79 1.07e-11 AAD 2020 0.51 0.30 0.72 7.20e-05 AAD 2021 -0.32 -0.50 -0.15 1.13e-03 AAD 2022 0.32 0.19 0.46 7.76e-05

Tab. 1: Annual and country means of z-scores 2020-2022, t-test for deviation from zero.

Accordingly, all three pandemic years showed significantly higher mortality. The maximum was reached in 2021 at +1.03σ, approximately one standard deviation. At the same time, contrary to normal patterns, the mean age at death fell to a negative value in 2021, also significantly. The combination of these two findings makes the observation highly unusual, and, due to the high significance, hardly random.

However, not all countries followed the described average pattern (Tab. 2). A group of countries, including Belgium (BE), Spain (ES), the Netherlands (NL), Portugal (PT), and Sweden (SE), already showed the highest excess mortality in 2020, while Germany (DE) and Norway (NO) reached their maxima in 2022. Three countries, Estonia (EE), Latvia (LV), and Norway (NO), experienced normal or even below-average mortality in 2020.

AT BE BG CH CZ DE EE ES HR HU deaths 2020 0.61 1.27 0.65 0.83 1.01 0.24 -0.28 1.30 0.43 0.50 AAD 2020 0.48 1.06 0.54 0.76 0.79 0.60 -0.01 0.67 0.23 0.22 deaths 2021 0.58 0.10 2.41 0.14 1.65 0.56 1.36 0.37 1.64 1.58 AAD 2021 -0.24 -0.73 -0.57 -0.51 -0.74 -0.14 0.18 -0.52 -0.08 -1.22 deaths 2022 0.78 0.51 0.86 0.76 0.57 1.03 0.61 0.78 0.72 0.51 AAD 2022 0.40 0.24 0.77 0.17 0.28 0.92 0.26 0.43 0.51 0.06 LT LV NL NO PL PT SE SI SK deaths 2020 0.53 -0.15 0.72 -0.41 0.96 0.82 1.21 0.78 0.47 AAD 2020 -0.17 0.45 0.56 -0.18 1.72 0.45 0.44 0.76 0.35 deaths 2021 1.73 1.90 0.69 -0.09 1.91 0.22 0.12 0.65 2.07 AAD 2021 0.10 -0.04 -0.31 0.14 0.05 -0.24 -0.72 -0.32 -0.26 deaths 2022 0.70 0.85 0.35 1.16 0.68 0.73 0.54 0.40 0.70 AAD 2022 0.78 -0.02 0.03 0.46 0.16 0.44 0.06 -0.04 0.25

Tab. 2: z-scores of mortality rates and mean age at death for individual countries 2020-2022.

Discussion

Many articles present excess mortality as an absolute number and—as I can attest from my own experience—this is even often demanded. Since this approach is always based on a comparison with an expected number of deaths, the result also depends on expectations, that are uncertain and susceptible to manipulation. Furthermore, it is not readily possible to determine the significance of, say, 10,000 excess deaths in a given country. In Germany, the number would certainly have a completely different meaning than in Austria.

The mathematical complexity of this study may seem daunting, and the target variables used, in the form of z-scores, may appear abstract, but the method ensures comparability between different countries and the ability to decide on hypotheses. The question shifts from “Is 10,000 a lot or a little?” to “Is the value positive or negative, and is it within or outside the confidence interval?” The latter question, unlike the former, can be answered definitively.

There is no shortage of extraordinary features in these signals. This is demonstrated both by the annual analyses in Tab. 1, with their consistently significant deviations, and by individual countries that reached mortality rates of +5σ and more. Spain (ES) even surged to +8σ. The results obtained allow us to test various hypotheses, some of which I would like to discuss below.

1. Hypothesis: The mortality rates in the pandemic years 2020-2022 were due to natural causes. The deviations were too large and too significant to be classified as natural fluctuations.

2. Hypothesis: The excess mortality was a consequence of COVID-19 infections. The periods of excess mortality detected in 2020 coincided with an increase in the age at death. A contributing factor of COVID-19 is therefore likely, because the COVID-19 victims were, on average, very old. However, the infection fatality rate of COVID-19 was roughly equivalent to that of influenza, and previous influenza waves produced less noticeable anomalies. It is also quite possible that COVID-19 had simply replaced influenza. Therefore, COVID-19 cannot be considered the sole cause. The decreasing age at death from 2021 onward also argues against this.

3. Hypothesis: The excess mortality was a consequence of the measures taken against COVID-19. If these measures had an impact on survival, the sick and those requiring care must have been the primary victims, and the proportion of this group increases with age. At least for 2020 (excess mortality and high age at death), but probably also after that, these measures are likely to explain the proportion of deaths that cannot be directly attributed to COVID-19 infections.

4. Hypothesis: The excess mortality from 2021 onward is related to COVID-19 vaccinations. Let’s first consider two scenarios. In the most favorable scenario for vaccination, ceteris paribus, it would have reduced the proportion of COVID-19 deaths, and these were, on average, very old. The result should have been a decrease in overall mortality and a normalization of the average age at death. In a second scenario, we assume that the COVID-19 vaccinations were ineffective but harmless. Then, mortality and average age at death should either have remained high or decreased to normal levels with advancing natural immunity. However, high overall mortality and a reduced average age at death were observed. Moreover, this anomaly is limited to the year in which most younger people received multiple doses. Therefore, a third scenario is required. Everyone can come up with their own version of this scenario based on their personal beliefs about the pandemic.