In this methods article, I discuss some statistical pitfalls that can arise when analyzing time series and present a concept for addressing them. German mortality and population data and indicators derived from them are used for illustration. These include life expectancy (LE), mean age at death (AAD) and potential life-year losses (PYLL). The methods were implemented in R using the package “forecast”. An impetus came from a relaunch of mortality.watch, which offered z-scores for the first time. The method might be implemented there, which would improve comparisons between different countries. If you’re not interested in the methodology circus, you can skip this and go straight forward to the results section. Some typical patterns and anomalies of the period from 2020 onwards are discussed there.

The goal

What is desired is a zero mean signal with a confidence interval that indicates whether a deviation is significant or not. A uniform scale for the different variables would also be nice.

The problems

The raw death figures demonstrate the difficulties that arise. Germany is among the countries with a rising average age in its population, and the risk of death increases exponentially from around age 30, according to Gompertz’s law of mortality. The resulting long-term trend is clearly visible (see “data” and “trend” in Fig. 1).

Fig. 1: STL-decomposition of the German deaths figures.

Furthermore, we recognize the periodicity in the signal that is typical for many countries at least in the Northern hemisphere. Its amplitude also increases over time.

Of course, the trend and the increasing periodicity must be eliminated to compare the values ​​from different points in time. The STL decomposition (Seasonal Decomposition of Time Series by Loess) performs the necessary functions. The original data is split into a seasonal, a trend and a remainder component.

If mortality were fully explained by trend and seasonality, the remainder would be white noise. However, here it’s different. The remainder signal contains information about whether or not excess mortality is present at a certain period. Therefore, we need to perform some residual diagnostics on this signal. I used the checkresiduals() function for this purpose. It performs a Ljung-Box test for autocorrelation and generates a graphical overview (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2: Residual diagnostic, remainder signal (top), autocorrelation function (bottom left), histogram (bottom right).

The autocorrelation function (bottom left) reveals numerous significant oscillations. So the signal cannot be considered free of autocorrelation, which is also confirmed by the Ljung-Box test (p < 1e15). Autocorrelation can lead to problems, for example when building predictive models, and is therefore considered a disadvantageous property. For our purposes, it has no detrimental consequences, and it is sufficient to keep it in mind. For example, we learn from the signal that with a time lag 104 = 2 years there is a slightly increased probability of finding the same deviation (positive or negative) again.

A second problem arises from the histogram (bottom right), which shows a skewed statistical distribution. Consequently, the significance interval cannot be determined in the classical way under the assumption of a Gaussian normal distribution.

A third problem is not easy to see in this representation. The variance increases over time, confirmed by a Breuch-Pagan test against time (p = 0.00032).

The solutions

The literature suggests transforming the data in these cases. Here, a Box-Cox transformation with the lambda=”auto” option is used. This allows the variance to be stabilized passably well (p=0.272 in the Breusch-Pagan test). Autocorrelation improves slightly, but does not disappear.

The skewed statistical distribution also remains. To determine a significance interval, the middle 95% quantile is calculated using the quantile() function, which then results in an interval arranged asymmetrically around the baseline. Fortunately, it provides an option specifically for asymmetric distributions and, apart from that, only needs to be fed the desired boundary probabilities, here 2.5% and 97.5%.

Finally, the signal is scaled to its standard deviation. This normalization, called the z-score, allows for the direct comparison of signals with different variances, which occur, for example, in populations of different sizes. Euromomo also uses z-scores to visualize mortality patterns over time.

The result

When applied to all four of the aforementioned time series, the method results in a uniform, clear synopsis spanning about a quarter of a century (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3: Synopsis of deaths, LE, AAD and PYLL, 2000 to present, Germany.

Admittedly, the many points are overwhelming at first glance. I will pick out and explain the typical patterns below. However, one important finding can be made at this point: the biggest outlier was the wave of deaths in 2018, not the C19 pandemic.

Summer heat

Many people in Germany still remember the summer of 2003 because of its prolonged, extremely intense heat. The AAD reached its absolute maximum value during those weeks. Typical for such heat events is a short but steep increase in deaths and AAD, as well as a fall in LE (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4: Synopsis of deaths, LE, AAD and PYLL, 2002-2004, Germany.

Winter peaks

Death peaks in winter differ from those in summer in their much longer duration. They are also usually higher. In both cases, LE decreases, while AAD increases. A direct comparison can be observed prototypically in 2018 (Fig. 5)

Fig. 5: Synopsis of deaths, LE, AAD and PYLL, 2017-2019, Germany.

The pandemic year 2020

Until late autumn, all signs indicated that nothing out of the ordinary was happening. A gentle winter wave, some summer heat, both within the 95% interval. (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6: Synopsis of deaths, LE, AAD and PYLL, 2019-2021, Germany.

However, the subsequent course reveals something unusual. The significant wave during the late year unusually reached its maximum before the turn of the year. Furthermore, the signal peaks are irregularly shaped and it took relatively long for the baseline to be reached again. A question here is: what could have been the cause of this unusual pattern?

The pandemic year 2021

An earlier wave is synonymous with a phase shift in the seasonal oscillation, which cannot be fully processed by the STL seasonal algorithm and therefore appears in the remainders. After the wave, near the 2021.2 time marker, the death figures appear too low. Patterns of this type should be classified as computational artifacts. (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7: Synopsis of deaths, LE, AAD and PYLL, 2021, Germany.

Let’s focus on the time marker around 2021.3. Here, the number of deaths was again above the baseline, and the LE had decreased. At the same time, the AAD was significantly and persistently too low. Finally, the usually sluggish PYLL signal showed a clear positive outlier. Normally, the AAD rises with the number of deaths (compare, for example, 2018). Here, the opposite is true. The deceased must have been unusually young. An unnatural cause is suspected here.

The pandemic year 2022

If you think that 2020 and 2021 were unusual, please take a look at Fig. 9.

Fig. 9: Synopsis of deaths, LE, AAD and PYLL, 2022, Germany.

The death toll rose in broad waves throughout the year, a truly exceptional phenomenon. Such a pattern had never been observed before. Finally, we see, once again, a premature peak in the wave. The AAD signal was also elevated mostly.

The later years 2023-2025

After 2023, the figures returned to normal levels and patterns. At the beginning of 2024, a decline in the mortality appears, but as described above, this must again be considered in the context of the previous winter wave (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10: Synopsis of deaths, LE, AAD and PYLL, 2023-2025, Germany.

Summary

The method presented here has demonstrated its ability to compare different epidemiological indicators over extended periods on a uniform scale, even when seasonality and variance drift over large timescales. For asymmetric distributions, confidence intervals can be specified without requiring assumptions about the properties of the statistical distribution.

The synoptic combination of deaths, LE and AAD allows for initial conclusions about anomalies in the age distribution of the deceased, which can be supplemented with a detailed analysis of the age cohorts.

A critical factor is the tendency for artificial neighboring waves and troughs as a consequence of phase shifts in the annual oscillation. Naturally, an observer of a rising wave cannot yet know when it will reach its peak. Therefore, it is impossible for him to decide whether or not a phase shift artifact will happen. Here, we simply have to accept that some processes can only be assessed once they are completed. Some may identify a harvesting effect in the troughs after premature waves, but that would be a false attribution. Whether such phase shifts have epidemiological significance is more a matter of interpretation. From the perspective of signal analysis, it is important that they are detectable.

Perhaps preference should be given to the more modern STR decomposition, as it employs a more flexible modeling of the seasonal component.

The example discussions have shown that recurring anomalies such as heat waves or flu attributed can be reliably detected and compared with others. The disturbing disruptions of the C19 pandemic years are also depicted and distinguishable from natural processes. Not that anything new has been revealed here. All of this has already been analyzed in other, albeit more cumbersome ways.