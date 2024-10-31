Demographic Data Analysis
Update: Epidemiological trends in Swiss hospital diagnoses (2016-2023)
Up to 2023 now
6 hrs ago
•
Ulf Lorré
6
October 2024
Persistently increased mortality in Germany
Allhallows 2024
Oct 31, 2024
•
Ulf Lorré
7
2
September 2024
More about Steve Kirsch's Medicare vaccination data from Connecticut
When gold rules, the world falls silent.
Sep 30, 2024
•
Ulf Lorré
7
10
Epidemiological trends in Swiss hospital diagnoses (2016-2022)
The needles and the haystack
Sep 24, 2024
•
Ulf Lorré
7
3
June 2024
Assessment of German mortality until 2023
At the end of the battle the dead will be counted.
Jun 24, 2024
•
Ulf Lorré
10
5
May 2024
Birth decline 2022-2023 in Germany and Sweden
At the beginning of May 2024, Germany delivered the last missing birth figures for 2023, two months late. One may speculate about the reasons for this…
May 6, 2024
•
Ulf Lorré
9
6
April 2024
About mortality displacement
Harvesting and dry tinder effects are not what people think they are.
Apr 4, 2024
•
Ulf Lorré
6
6
March 2024
Longevity trends in German life expectancy: Where do we stand with 2023?
Lk 12,7
Mar 26, 2024
•
Ulf Lorré
4
January 2024
German death figures 2023 - almost back to normal, still a disturbing overall picture
It's not the numbers that lie.
Jan 10, 2024
•
Ulf Lorré
4
Quantification of Destatis' methodological errors in 2020-2022
Mt 7,19
Jan 4, 2024
•
Ulf Lorré
7
8
December 2023
C19 incidence - the most useless time series
Billions for knick-knacks
Dec 29, 2023
•
Ulf Lorré
6
8
November 2023
Excess mortality and C19 vaccination rate (European countries)
Spurious correlation II
Nov 28, 2023
•
Ulf Lorré
9
12
